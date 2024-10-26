Iran ready for retaliation against Israel: Source

The source told Tasnim thta Iran reserves its right to respond to any act of aggression.

There is no doubt that Israel will receive the appropriate response to any move (against Iran), the source added.

Early Saturday morning, people reported hearing several explosions in the Iranian capital.

The blasts were heard west of Tehran, some people said.

The sounds of explosions were related to the engagement of Iranian Army air defenses with Israeli military actions in three locations around Tehran.

On October 1, Iran responded to the Israeli assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC general Abbas Nilforoushan by launching as many as 200 ballistic missiles toward the Zionist regime’s military and intelligence bases all over the occupied Palestinian territories.

Iranian officials have warned that Tehran’s reciprocal response to any Israeli action will be harsh, proportional and well-calculated.

MNA/