Israeli ambassador to Cyprus reportedly kidnapped

“Israeli ambassador to Cyprus and two of his companions were kidnapped on the coast and taken to unknown location. Contact has been lost for several hours now. Cypriot security has confirmed the kidnapping, ” media sources reported on Wednesday quoting Reuters.

Earlier, Al-Mayadeen and Palestine Al-Yawm news agency quoted Reuters reporting the kidnapping of the Israeli ambassador to Cyprus.

This is while Reuters rejected the circulating news about the kidnapping Israeli ambassador to Cyprus.

Also, the Foreign Ministry of the Zionist regime issued a statement and denied the kidnapping of the ambassador of this regime in Cyprus.

