Iran poised to develop strategic relations with China

"Relying on common cultural and value roots, including mutual respect, equality and altruism, Iran and China have started a new chapter of comprehensive strategic relations to deepen relations in all fields," President Pezeshkian wrote in a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

"As the traditional friendship of the two nations has stood the test of time and has turned into deep, stable and strategic relations, I declare my desire to cooperate with your Excellency in developing comprehensive relations between Iran and China," Pezeshkian added.

MNA/