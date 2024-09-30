Iran will not let any of Zionist regime actions go unanswered

Adressing his weekly presser on Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Nasser Kan'ani condoled the martyrdom of Hezbollah secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in the Israeli strike on Beirut.

"Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred, but the school of Seyed Hassan Nasrallah is alive and we have no doubt that the Resistance Front and the people of Lebanon will celebrate the death of the Zionists and the freedom of the holy AlQuds," Kan'ani said.

"The American regime will not achieve any strategic achievements by the continuation of its disgraceful support to the Zionist regime," he said.

Iran follows the developments in close consultation with the Lebanese authorities, Kan'ani said, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not leave any of the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime unanswered.

He also called for the serious support of Islamic countries in supporting the Palestinian people and imposing sanctions against the Zionist regime.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian people are not seeking war, but they are trying to consolidate stability in the region, Kan'ani noted.

Iran also said that Iran will take measures in the face of any adventurous action targeting national interests and security.

MMA/6241484