"Today, participants of the 70th and the 71st long-term missions, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolay Chub, who spent a year in the near-Earth orbit, as well as NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, will return from the ISS to Earth in the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft," TASS reported, citing the Roscosmos press office.

The undocking has been scheduled for 11:37 Moscow time. The spacecraft is expected to land at about 15:00 Moscow time.

AMK/PR