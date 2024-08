During his visit to Tehran on Wednesday, Gurbanguly Mälikgulyýewiç Berdimuhamedow and his accompanying delegation were received by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The national leader of Turkmenistan earlier on Wednesday held a joint presser with Iranian President Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

This item is being updated...

SD/6209955