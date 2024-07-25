Parliament of Jordan reportedly dissolved

A Royal Decree has been issued, dissolving the House of Representatives as of 25 July 2024, local sources in Jordan reported on Thursday.
TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – News sources reported that the parliament of Jordan was dissolved.
A Royal Decree has been issued, dissolving the House of Representatives as of 25 July 2024, local sources in Jordan reported on Thursday.
The action was made to make the preparations for holding parliamentary elections in Jordan.
