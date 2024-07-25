  1. Politics
Jul 25, 2024, 3:43 PM

Parliament of Jordan reportedly dissolved

Parliament of Jordan reportedly dissolved

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – News sources reported that the parliament of Jordan was dissolved.

A Royal Decree has been issued, dissolving the House of Representatives as of 25 July 2024, local sources in Jordan reported on Thursday.

The action was made to make the preparations for holding parliamentary elections in Jordan.

MP/6176423

News ID 218376

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News