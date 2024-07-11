Lasting peace, security in region Iran’s strategic goal

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the first national defense course of non-Iranian students of Supreme National Defense University on Thursday, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi said that the university is proud to offer relevant services in line with the sublime recommendation of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution within the framework of Iran's foreign policy, the principle of neighborhood policy based on the creation of regional integration to promote all-out political, military, economic and cultural relations with 15 neighboring countries.

In the neighborhood policy, one of the most important parts is the exchange of university lecturers and students between the academic centers in Iran and universities in neighboring countries, he underlined.

Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, the Islamic Republic of Iran has a very high capacity and potential in higher education and has presently been equipped with 2,276 universities and higher education centers across the country.

Rahim Safavi emphasized that 1,000 foreign students are presently studying at the higher education centers of the country.

The Supreme National Defense University and some other military universities of the country are proud to materialize their objectives in line with the security defense diplomacy of the country through exchanging university lecturers and students between the higher education centers of the armed forces of the like-minded and neighboring countries and also sharing the experiences to each other i.e. spread of common security and lasting peace in the Persian Gulf, West Asia, and Caucasus region, the adviser to the Leader added.

MA/6163961