Iowa Representative Adam Zabner told Reuters his brother was one of the victims from Cornell College in Iowa.

"My brother, David Zabner, was wounded in the arm during a stabbing attack while visiting a temple in Jilin City, China," he said.

According to the reports, the group had been visiting a temple in Beishan Park when they were attacked by a man with a knife, he added.

There were no reports of a motive.

