Putin:

Russia developing weapons based on new physical principles

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Moscow was developing arms using new physical principles to ensure security in the near historic perspective.

“If one looks into the security sphere, new physical principles weapons will ensure the security of any country in the near historic perspective. We understand this very well and are working on it,” Putin said during a meeting with the moderators of key sessions at the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Developing weapons based on new physical principles involves the use of novel technologies and principles of action. Such weapons include laser, ultrasonic, radio-frequency arms and others, state news agency TASS reported.

