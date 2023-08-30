  1. Sports
Iranian rock climbing team runner-up in Asian C’ship

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – The Iranian climbing team stood in second place at the 1st Asian Trad Rock Climbing Cup held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Iran’s climbing team is comprised of Ghasem Bolboli and Mojtaba Ghahei finished runner-up at the Asian Championship.

Kazakhstan contestants stood in first and third places in the sporting event.

1st Asian Trad Rock Climbing Cup was held in Almaty, Kazakhstan from August 25-30, 2023.

Rock climbing is an activity in which participants climb up, down, or across natural rock formations or artificial rock walls. The goal is to reach the summit of a formation or the endpoint of a usually pre-defined route without falling.

