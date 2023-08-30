Iranian rock climbing team runner-up in Asian C’ship

Iran’s climbing team is comprised of Ghasem Bolboli and Mojtaba Ghahei finished runner-up at the Asian Championship.

Kazakhstan contestants stood in first and third places in the sporting event.

1st Asian Trad Rock Climbing Cup was held in Almaty, Kazakhstan from August 25-30, 2023.

Rock climbing is an activity in which participants climb up, down, or across natural rock formations or artificial rock walls. The goal is to reach the summit of a formation or the endpoint of a usually pre-defined route without falling.

