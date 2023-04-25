US may be preparing biological war against Russia

"Specific biological research being used by the United States in developing military programs requires the closest attention of our scientific community," Patrushev said, urging proactive efforts to counteract preparations for a biological war against Russia and other countries, TASS reported.

Patrushev elaborated on technological breakthroughs that he said, "may affect the global balance of power further down the road." He referred to "an avalanche-like increase in global research in the sphere of IT and quantum technology, as well as AI."

"Experts claim that the use of such technologies can [lead to] and has already prompted a social transformation," the top Russian security official said, calling for a thorough analysis into the problem.

MNA/PR