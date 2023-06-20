  1. Sports
Iran beaten by Iraq in U23 West Asia championship

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – The national Iranian U23 football team were defeated by Iraq on penalty shoutouts in the final of U-23 West Asian Football in Baghdad.

The Iraqi national team beat neighboring Iran Tuesday in a thrilling penalty shootout in Baghdad’s al-Madina stadium to be crowned champions of the West Asian football.

The two teams ended 1-1 to go to penalties when Iraq won 5-4 on aggregate. 

