Iran beaten by Iraq in U23 West Asia championship

The Iraqi national team beat neighboring Iran Tuesday in a thrilling penalty shootout in Baghdad’s al-Madina stadium to be crowned champions of the West Asian football.
The two teams ended 1-1 to go to penalties when Iraq won 5-4 on aggregate.
MNA
TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – The national Iranian U23 football team were defeated by Iraq on penalty shoutouts in the final of U-23 West Asian Football in Baghdad.
MNA
