Jun 20, 2023, 10:45 PM

Iran, Iraq football federations ink MoU

Iran, Iraq football federations ink MoU

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – Football federations of the Islamic Republic and Iraq have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further expand bilateral relations.

The signing ceremony was held with Adnan Dirjal and Mehdi Taj, the heads of the Iranian and Iraqi federations, in attendance.

The MoU, that was signed in Baghdad, will be valid for one year, the statement issued by the Iraqi football federation said.

The cooperation document could be extended for one more year, added the statement.

The MoU addresses exchanging know-how in holding football leagues, training sporting staff, and playing friendly matches, as well as sharing experience in managing human resources in the field of football.

