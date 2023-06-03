Incorporating plants into office interior design

Some of the most successful companies in the world, like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, are integrating indoor plants and greenery into their open-plan office layouts.

The Netherlands is known for its strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental consciousness, and this extends to the workplace as well. In the present day, people spend at least 90% of their time indoors, compelling designers to integrate nature into their interior design. The use of live plants or some type of greenery in offices helps employees feel more energized and less stressed. With employees' wellness on top of your mind, there are several ways to incorporate a biophilic design into your office fit-out.

Start Small with Individual Plants

Accentuating an open-plan office with greenery can be challenging, but you can always start small by simply buying a few plants and pots and placing them around the office. Take advantage of the noise-reducing properties of plants by placing them in areas where people tend to gather, such as the meeting rooms, reception area, and cafeteria.

Furthermore, desk plants are a nice way to help employees connect with nature. Creating a "plant friend," directly stimulates the ability to concentrate, making employees work calmly and efficiently. Adding potted plants or desk plants is the easiest option, but it can certainly be impactful because even a small change can have a huge positive effect.

‍Create Living Walls Inside the Office

Living walls, also known as green walls or vertical gardens, are becoming an increasingly popular element in office interior design. A living wall conveys a message that you care about the workplace environment and incorporating it in your office or reception area gives a “wow” factor while enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the space. They can transform a drab and lifeless wall into a vibrant and visually pleasing element. Although living walls are typically more extensive installations, it is a great investment that can bring a lasting impression no matter how big or small.

‍Explore Plant Containers

Be open to experimenting with different plant arrangements and containers to find what works best for your workspace. Eco-planter cabinets offer a unique solution for incorporating greenery into the office or living spaces while maximizing storage efficiency.

By seamlessly integrating planters within the cabinet design, it provides a convenient and space-saving way to store your files while creating an area of lush greenery that can help people relax and feel more in tune with nature. Design-wise, they can also serve as space separators in open offices. The presence of plants also contributes to improved air quality, as they help to purify the surroundings and reduce ambience sounds.

If you’re looking for a unique option for storage while implementing a biophilic concept, IDWorkspace Office Furniture offers custom-made office cabinets like the ECO planter cabinets. It is the perfect alternative to traditional storage solutions while contributing to a healthier and more aesthetically pleasing atmosphere and promoting a sense of well-being and biophilic connection.

IDWorkspace allows businesses to tailor their office storage solutions to their specific needs, maximizing space utilization and functionality. It is also a one-stop shop for ergonomic chairs, storage cabinets, workstations, and executive desks.

Research has shown that the benefits of office greenery extend far beyond aesthetics. Exposure to nature and greenery can positively impact the productivity of workers, remove toxins from the air, and even reduce noise levels. Consider using innovative and sustainable planters like the ECO planter cabinets to elevate plants and optimize space utilization. There is no limit to what you can do when incorporating greenery into your office interior design. Remember that the goal is to create a pleasant and refreshing environment that will eventually increase productivity and replenish the focus of your employees.

