Having beat Australia 8-0, the Iranian squad could defeat Uzbekistan 6-0.

The International Blind Football Asia-Oceania Championship is underway in Kochi, India from Nov. 9 to 20.

The event serves as the qualifier for the World Championships Birmingham 2023 and Paris Paralympics 2024.

The champions will secure their berth for the Paralympics and the top three teams will qualify for the World Championships.

AMK/IRN84943287