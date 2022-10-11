Putin meets bin Zayed after OPEC+ agrees oil production cuts

Russia and the UAE are actively working as part of the OPEC+ agreement, and their actions are not directed against anyone, Russian President Putin said at a meeting with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, TASS reported.

"We are working actively within the framework of OPEC+. I know your position. Our actions, our decisions are not directed against anyone, we do not do so to create problems for anyone," Vladimir Putin said.

"Our actions are aimed at creating stability in the world's energy markets, so that both consumers of energy resources, and those involved in the production, suppliers to world markets feel calm, stable and confident so that both supply and consumption stay balanced," the Russian President stressed.

According to him, the two countries always respond to the needs of the market, taking into account current events.

Putin said that the bilateral relations between Russia and the UAE "are developing very successfully."

"Last year, the growth in trade turnover amounted to 65% (before the crisis in Ukraine) and this year, despite all the difficulties, the growth continues - not as big as last year, but nevertheless - 17%" Putin concluded.

RHM/PR