US pushes Pakistan to vote against Russia at UN

The United States and its allies are seeking Pakistan's support for the resolution to be tabled at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) next week against Russia for launching a military operation in Ukraine.

The US and its western allies are set to move a resolution at the UNGA, condemning Russia’s operation in Ukraine and seeking the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Ukrainian territories.

In order to garner maximum support, the US is particularly eyeing the support of the countries, which abstained from voting in March on a similar resolution, the Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan at the time joined China, India, and other countries to stay away from voting, something that drew strong reactions from European countries and the US.

However, the US and other European countries want Pakistan to take a clear stance.

They termed abstention as equal to backing the Russian military operation in Ukraine. Pakistan defended its move, insisting that siding with either side would deny the country a role of a possible peace broker.

