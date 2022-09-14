Raeisi officially welcomed by Uzbekistan President

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Raeisi who left Tehran on Wednesday morning arrived in Samarkand, Uzbekistan to attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Upon his arrival in Samarkand, Raeisi was welcomed by Uzbekistan Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov.

His visit to Samarkand is taking place at the official invitation of his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During this three-day trip, 17 cooperation documents are supposed to be signed between the authorities of Iran and Uzbekistan to increase the volume of trade between the two countries.

He is also set to speak at the SCO summit, which will be held on Thursday and Friday in Samarkand, as well as discuss with the leaders of the participating countries.

Raeisi was also officially welcomed by his Uzbek counterpart in Samarkand.

This item is being updated...

