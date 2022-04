According to the council, the tropical storm spread to nine regions. Over 395,900 people were moved to 909 evacuation centers, and 33,400 people had evacuated in advance. As many as 110 people are still missing.

The damage to the agricultural sector has estimated an equivalent to $4.78 million, TASS reported.

Updated reports say that 9,700 houses were damaged, as well as 240 roads and nine bridges. Seventy-six cities see power outages.

