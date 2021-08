TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – People in Tehran province preserved Ashura, the day that Third Infallible Imam of Household, Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his true companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala.

Mourners mourned for the memory of martyrs of Karbala by fully observing of anti-coronavirus and social-distancing guidelines due to the spread of COVID-19 in the country.