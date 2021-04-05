Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Iran-China coop. document

"What is signed between Iran and China does not contain any contract, number or figure, granting exclusive rights and obligations to both parties," said Khatibzadeh

"There were some concerns and rumors that some foreign troops would be stationed in Iran, which was completely rejected," he added.

"There is also cooperation between Iran and countries such as India and Russia, and this year we have the tenth year of a joint agreement between Iran and Russia," he noted.

Lifting of sanctions only step to revive JCPOA

“What can help the revival of JCPOA is to lift all the sanctions imposed during Trump's tenure under different titles after Iran’s verification. Iran's position on this issue was fully explained in the Joint Commission on Friday,” Khatibzadeh noted.

Stating that Iran welcomes if the United States corrects the wrong path of the past, he said, “Tomorrow, there will be talks between Iran and the remaining parties in the JCPOA, and we will not have any direct or indirect negotiations with the United States.”

“Tomorrow is the periodic commission between Iran and the P4 + 1. It was supposed to be held in March, but the date had not been finalized. The agenda of this meeting is to lift the oppressive US sanctions against Iran and how to fulfill the obligations of the other side,” the spokesman added.

“Tomorrow it will be clear whether the P4 + 1 can serve our interests or not,” he highlighted.

Referring to the Wall Street Journal claims about two agreements in Vienna, FM spokesperson said, “Where and how the P4 + 1 negotiates with the United States is up to the P4 + 1 itself. Tomorrow we will discuss the way to lift the sanctions according to the agenda of the commission. The P4 + 1 asked us to explain the way we are going to stop the compensatory measures.”

“The path is clear; US sanctions must be completely lifted and verified. There is only one step. It is a step that includes the lifting of all US sanctions, and in return, Iran is ready to suspend its retaliatory measures,” Khatibzadeh noted.

Reacting to Saudi official's claims

He also spoke about the remarks of the Saudi Foreign Minister that Saudi Arabia should be present in the talks between Iran and the P4 + 1, saying that Saudi Arabia's position on JCPOA is obvious because it carried out destructive moves against the deal during the 2015 negotiations.

“We recommend that Saudi Arabia return to regional talks" as the region would embrace such steps, he added.

Tehran-Seoul ties

Referring to the visit of the Prime Minister of South Korea to Tehran in the coming days, he said, “This trip can help improve relations, but the Korean Prime Minister must enter Iran with full hands and executive and operational solutions.”

