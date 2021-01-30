16th intl. mining industries exhibition opens in Tehran

The exhibition officially opened at Tehran’s Permanent International Fairground this morning in a ceremony attended by Industries Ministry Alireza Razm-Hosseini.

More than 130 Iranian and foreign producers are showcasing their latest products and services in the sector.

This year’s edition is underway with strict health protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic and is only open to specialists in the mining and mineral industries.

The four-day event will go through Tuesday, February 2.

MR/IRN84203842