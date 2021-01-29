Chinese envoy attends 14th Iranian Ethnic Culture Festival

China’s ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua has virtually attended the 14th International Festival of Iranian Ethnicities underway in Gorgan, the capital of Iran’s northern province of Golestan. This was the second time that the Chinese diplomat takes part in the event.

In a message sent to the event online, the Chinese envoy pointed to his last year’s presence at the cultural event, saying that he had wished to inform his Chinese friends of the festival after the last year's event but because the event is taking place virtually this year, his wish had come true.

Mr. Hua said that festivals of this kind can strengthen the Iran-China friendship.

The 14th International Festival of Iranian Ethnicities kicked off on Thursday night in Gorgan, the capital of Iran’s northern province of Golestan, with the attendance of some Iranian and foreign guests.

Those who might be interested in the event can visit www.gcth.ir or visit the related Instagram and Aparat pages to watch the programs online.

Golestan, with a population of 1.9 million, is known for its cultural diversity as it homes different ethnicities, religions, and races. That is why the Permanent Secretariat of the Iranian Ethnicities Festival is located in the capital of Golestan province, Gorgan.

