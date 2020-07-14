Ancient artifacts to be returned from Austria

As Brigadier General Hadi Shirzad said the artifacts had been smuggled to Austria but thanks to a judicial cooperation agreement and the cooperation between the two country's Police, they are to be returned to Iran.

The objects belong to the eras of Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid dynasties, he added.

The profiteer in charge of taking out the artifacts from Iran has been arrested, the official said.

The artifacts will be returned to Iran as soon as possible, he noted.

