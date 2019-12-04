ISIL attack on prisons a new plot against Iraq

Fishing in troubled waters, many foreign-backed elements have been trying to advance their own objectives since the protests began in Iraq in early October.

Various small remaining ISIL affiliated terrorist groups in different parts of the country which were about to be eliminated have also been making efforts to seize the opportunity to reorganize their elements in Iraq.

Lebanon based Al-Akhbar newspaper reported that ISIL elements are planning a major operation to attack prisons throughout the country. According to the report the operation is planned to let the ISIL’s jailed members scape including some of the terrorist group’s prominent figures and leaders.

It is noteworthy that some 18000 ISIL terrorists are kept in Iraqi prisons. These terrorists have been arrested during the past 15 years.

PY/FNA13980913000121