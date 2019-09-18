  1. Economy
Urmia hosting first international honey exhibition

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – The first International and Professional Exhibition and Festival of Honey Industry and Other Bee Products of Iran kicked off on Tuesday in the northwestern city of Urmia.

Covering an area of 2000 square meters, the exhibition is hosting a number of Iranian and foreign honey producers, honey packing units, bee pharmaceutical companies, cooperatives and beekeepers' unions, machinery manufacturers of processing and packaging of honey, beehive makers, universities associated with the honey industry and honey merchants.

The exhibition is a great opportunity for honey merchants and honey processing and packaging units to trade in honey and other bee products such as pollen, royal jelly, beeswax and bee venom, and enhancing of their familiarity with the beekeeping industry and the transfer of related technologies.

The event will run through Thursday (September 19).

