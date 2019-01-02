National Iranian football team arrives in UAE to attend AFC Asian Cup

The National Iranian football team or as it is better known as the 'Team Melli' in Iran arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to attend the 2019 AFC Asian Cup to be held from 5 January to 1 February 2019.

Iran is seeded in Group D along with Yemen, Iraq and Vietnam.

Team Melli will first take on national Yemeni football team on January 7 in Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Then, the Iranian players will play versus Vietnam on January 12 again in Abu Dhabi but in its Al Nahyan Stadium.

For the last match of group stage, Iran will take on Iraq on January 16 in Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.

