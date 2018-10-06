Iran's export of petrochemicals up 24% in H1

The figures indicate 9.44% and 23.98% growth in terms of volume and value, respectively, compared to the same period of last year.

Petrochemical exports amounted to 14.119 million tons worth close to $6 billion in the first half of last Iranian year.

The country’s earnings from petrochemicals in the past six months amounted to 24.11% of the total exports in terms of weight and 29.31% in terms of value.

The lion's share of petrochemical exports is bound for India, China and South Korea, and the country is gaining more ground in Africa and Europe.

According to NPC, the country’s petrochemical output in the first half reached close to 27.5 million tons, showing 2% increase compared to the same period a year ago.

