Iran routs Japan at Asian Club Volleyball C’ships

Iranian squad won the Tuesday match 3-0. The Iranian team secured the first and second sets with the same scores of 25-22. The Japanese side didn’t want to surrender and gave their all to create an astonishing rally in the third set which ultimately ended in Iran’s favor 34-32.

Khatam Ardakan is in Pool A of the competition along with Japan’s Toray Arrows, and Kazakhstan’s Atyrau VC. Totally, 13 teams have participated in the event which compete in 4 groups.

Khatam Ardakan had gained a 3-1 victory over Atyrau VC on Monday.

The team rests for two days and continues competition on Friday in the next stage.

2018 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship kicked off today in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar and will wrap up on August 6.

Iranian clubs have so far snatched 9 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals during last 16 editions of the event.

MAH/4362034