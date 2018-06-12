Iran traditional vocalist to jointly perform with European ensembles

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Iranian prominent traditional vocalist Mohammad Motamedi will perform jointly with three European ensembles in the Netherlands, late May.

Speaking with Mehr correspondent Alireza Saeedi, Motamedi said he will kick off his new round of international concerts in the form of a new musical project in late May this year in the Netherlands, jointly with three main European music groups.

Elaborating more on his new concert program, Motamedi said he will perform as a singer for the three European ensembles, Colfax Wind Quintet, Matangi String Quartet and Rembrandt Trio, all of which are internationally highly acclaimed in their fields. The virtuoso of the Persian stringed instruments Hossein Alizadeh and Persian Kamancheh Maestro Kayhan Kalhor have also recently performed with the Dutch music ensemble Rembrandt Frerichs Trio in Tehran, he noted.

Pointing to the features of these live performances, held in the form of Oriental Landscape festival, he explained "all three ensembles have a lot of experiences with singers from different countries, and this is for the first time they are to perform with an Iranian singer.

“The concerts will be performed in four cities of Amsterdam on June 15, Assen on June 16, Den-Haag on June 21 and Utrecht on June 22,” he added.

