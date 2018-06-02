UK firms eye continuing coop. with Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Vice Chairman of Board of Directors of the British-Iranian Chamber of Commerce Sirous Mehdizadeh said that British companies are interested in broadening and enhancing their cooperation with Iran.

In this regard, the British companies, willing to do business with Iran, are eagerly waiting EU new instructions to counter with US sanctions imposed on Iran, he stressed.

In his recent talks with a number of British businesspersons and entrepreneurs, he expressed his hope that Europe’s practical approach in implementation of JCPOA without US can ensure UK firms to do business activity with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

European Union is expected to adopt new instructions to counter US transnational sanctions imposed against European companies within the next few weeks, he maintained.

The British government is against US unilateral pullout from JCPOA and backs this important deal wholeheartedly, he said, adding, “in this regard, British government works very hard with the remaining members of the deal in order to keep JCPOA alive.”

One day after US pullout from JCPOA, British Finance Ministry published a statement and announced that UK government will throw its heavyweight on Iran's nuclear deal significantly, Mehdizadeh emphasized.

In this regard, institutes interested in doing business with Iran [including Iran and UK Joint Chamber of Commerce] are lobbying in this respect seriously, he observed.

Mehdizadeh added, “for its part, Islamic Republic of Iran has earlier announced that if it is benefited from interests of JCPOA and/or if necessary guarantees are issued by European countries, it will remain in JCPOA.”

MA/IRN82932298