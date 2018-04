TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – In an unexpected visit to Tehran, Lavrentiev, Russian President Putin's Envoy for Syria, who arrived in Tehran on Tuesday and held a closed-door meeting with SNSC Secretary Rear Admiral Shamkhani, to exchange viesws on latest developments in Syria.

Alexander Lavrentiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's Special Envoy for Syria, who arrived in Tehran on Tuesday in an unscheduled and unexpected visit held a closed-door meeting with Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), in Tehran.

The meeting is to discuss the newest developments about Syrian crisis, after Israeli planes launched a missile attack on a Syrian airbase early on Monday.

