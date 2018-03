LASHKARGAH, Mar. 18 (MNA) – At least 29 armed militants were killed during air attacks by Afghan air force in Helmand province, south of Afghanistan, on Saturday, Afghan Defense Ministry said in a statement released here on Sunday.

"The air force's warplanes targeted hideouts of Taliban militants in Gereshk, Nadali, Nahr-e-Saraj, Sangin and Marjah districts of southern Helmand province, on Saturday, killing at least 29 insurgents," said the statement.

Several hideouts of Taliban militants were destroyed and their arms and ammunitions were smashed or seized by security forces during the operations, the statement added.

Taliban militants have not commented about the report so far.

XINHUA/MNA