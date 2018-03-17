Peugeot 301 to hit Iranian car market in next year

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Chief Executive of Iran Khodro Industrial Group (IKCO) Hashem Yekezare said that Peugeot 301 passenger car will hit Iranian car market in the next Iranian calendar year in 1397 (to start March 21, 2018).

Speaking in the unveiling ceremony of book on the sustainable performance and social responsibility of Iran Khodro Industrial Group (IKCO), he said, “with the coordination made in this regard, Peugeot 301 passenger car will hit country’s car market.

Fifty percent of parts and equipment of this passenger car will be manufactured domestically, he opined.

Pilot production of Peugeot 301 passenger car has been launched, he said, adding, “more than 50% of mass production of Peugeot 301 passenger car will start in the country in the next Iranian calendar year in 1397 (to start March 21, 2018).”

Accordingly, 95 percent of this equipped passenger car has been manufactured domestically, Yekezare stressed.

CEO of Iran Khodro Industrial Group said, “IKCO is ready to manufacture its quality products observing requirements of Euro 5 Standard. Under the law, Euro 5 standard should be put into operation within the next two years but if proper fuel is supplied, we are ready to manufacture Peugeot 301 passenger car.”

MA/4253754