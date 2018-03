TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Alaeddin Boroujerdi the Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, hailed the scope of bilateral relations between Iran and Russia.

“Cooperation between Iran and Russia led to final defeat of terrorists in Syria and the perseverance of the territorial integrity of this country,” said Alaeddin Boroujerdi the Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

The Iranian senior lawmaker made the remarks on Monday while addressing the economic seminar of Saratov Oblast of Russia in southern Russia.

