Iran climbs one place in FIFA world ranking

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Iran’s national football squad, while keeping its first place in Asia football ranking, has climbed up to 33rd place in FIFA’s Feb. ranking, up one spot since January.

The FIFA World Ranking is a ranking system for men's national teams in association football, currently led by Germany. The teams of the member nations of FIFA, football's world governing body, are ranked based on their game results with the most successful teams being ranked highest.

In the newest standings, Iran rose to 33rd place with 790 points in the latest FIFA monthly rankings released by world football's governing body on Thursday. The team has kept its number one Asia ranking, followed by Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

The top ten teams ranked by FIFA in the Februrary release are Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, France, and Chile.

