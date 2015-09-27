Veteran Iranian actress Rousta dies at 69

The actress passed away at the age of 69 in the US on September 26.

Homa Rousta was the widow of Hamid Samandarian, the prominent Iranian stage director and playwright.

She made her debut with A Report of a Murder directed by Mohammad-Ali Najafi. She also played a role in Pouran Derakhshandeh’s The Little Bird of Happiness and received a nomination for the role at the 6th Fajr Film Festival.

The actress also starred in Bahram Beizaii’s Passengers and Ebrahim Hatamikia’s acclaimed movie From Karkheh to Rhine. She was nominated for best actress award for her role in the film at the 11th Fajr Festival.

Rousta has also acted in and directed a number of plays including The Glass Menagerie written by Tennessee Williams.

Suffering from cancer, she refused to play and her last work was The Cherry Orchard that went on stage in summer 2013.

