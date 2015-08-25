Students oppose UK embassy reopening, JCPOA provision

The rally which was held on Tuesday, voiced the criticism mounted by student gatherings of some of universities in Tehran against the possible threats arising from provisions of JCPOA. Students also demanded that Parliament ‘precisely examine’ the JCPOA.

They were carrying banners reading ‘Muslims Would Die, But Never Concede Humiliation,’ ‘Students Are Awake, Hate US,’ ‘No Compromise, No Concession; But Fight with US,’ ‘Down with US,’ and ‘Down with Britain.’

A banner famously used the metaphor of the Trojan horse of the US for JCPOA, which would facilitate the US infiltration, the exact theme covered by the Leader of the Islamic Republic in his recent remarks. Students also urged the Parliament for keeping high alert against probable ruses of the enemy.

Reopening of the British embassy on Sunday was also a second theme of the rallies and the subject of the rallying students’ criticism and anger. By the time of preparing this report, the rallies was still continuing before the Parliament.