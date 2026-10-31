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Oct 31, 2026, 1:13 PM

Students stage mass protest rallies in various German cities

Students stage mass protest rallies in various German cities

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – Tens of thousands of students are demonstrating in more than 30 German cities on Saturday against government policies.

Tens of thousands of students are set to take to the streets in various German cities on Saturday to protest against cuts to social spending and plans to revive mandatory military service.

The demonstrations, organized by a new youth initiative called Gen Z Regelt, or Gen Z handles it, will also demand increased education funding and measures to address the cost-of-living crisis, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Major marches are planned in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Frankfurt and Cologne, with additional protests scheduled in 29 other cities.

Nearly 175,000 people have registered online to participate in the demonstrations, according to the organizers.

The initiative, made up of high school and university students, said on its website that it rejects violence and intends to hold peaceful marches.

The group criticized cuts to social spending, the government's handling of the climate crisis and what it described as a failure to address young people's concerns about wars and conflicts.

It also opposed plans to revive military conscription and called for greater investment in education.

MNA

News ID 249046

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