Iran lambastes Canadian PM’s baseless remarks on trio Islands

In a post on his X account late on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “The UAE was established in 1971. Yet, despite the overwhelming historical record، geographical facts and documented evidence concerning Abu Musa and the Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb, it lays claim to these IRANIAN islands whose history of being part of IRAN stretches back many millennia before the establishment of the federation itself.”

“Remarkably, Canada's Prime Minister has chosen to echo this absurd claim! Canada, of all countries, must understand the importance of territorial integrity and national sovereignty as its own history is marked by the American invasion during the War of 1812, the Montreal Annexation Manifesto of 1849, and, more recently, Donald Trump's repeated threats to turn Canada into the 51st state of the United States,” he added.

A country that has spent more than two centuries defending its territorial integrity against the ambitions of its southern neighbor - how can it take sides in a fabricated dispute and endorse an unfounded territorial claim that amounts to dangerous adventurism? Is territorial integrity and respect for historical and legal facts a fundamental principle for Canada, or does it matter only when Canada's own sovereignty is at stake? Does Canada not realize that, in doing so, it is effectively sawing off the very branch on which it sits? Baghaei underlined.

MNA