  1. Politics
Oct 12, 2026, 12:40 AM

Iran ready to help start dialogue btw S. Arabia, Yemen: FM

Iran ready to help start dialogue btw S. Arabia, Yemen: FM

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – In a call with his Saudi counterpart, Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized that there is no military solution to the crises in the region, adding that Tehran is ready to assist in starting dialogue between Riyadh and Sanaa.

On Sunday night, October 11, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan discussed and exchanged views on the current developments in the region in a telephone call.

The Iranian Foreign Minister expressed concern about the escalation of tensions and emphasized that insisting on a military approach and ignoring a political solution will complicate the current situation.

Araghchi also emphasized that there is no military solution to the crises in the region and stated: The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide any assistance to help start dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Yemen and to help achieve a political solution.

MNA/FNA1791750859660454641

News ID 248499

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News