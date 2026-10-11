Iran ready to help start dialogue btw S. Arabia, Yemen: FM

On Sunday night, October 11, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan discussed and exchanged views on the current developments in the region in a telephone call.

The Iranian Foreign Minister expressed concern about the escalation of tensions and emphasized that insisting on a military approach and ignoring a political solution will complicate the current situation.

Araghchi also emphasized that there is no military solution to the crises in the region and stated: The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide any assistance to help start dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Yemen and to help achieve a political solution.

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