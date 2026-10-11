Yemeni armed forces advance to suburbs of Taiz

According to Lebanese Al-Mayadeen Network office in Yemen announced that some reports indicate that Yemeni armed forces have now reached a distance of approximately 7 kilometers from Taiz city in the battle against Saudi-backed mercenaries.

The advance of the Yemeni armed forces on the western and southern fronts of the country is continuing, while their attacks on Riyadh and other regions of Saudi Arabia are continuing.

Anadolu Agency reported that according to official Saudi statistics, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has been targeted 5 times since last Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Saudi coalition confirmed the new attack on King Khalid Airport in Riyadh on Sunday evening and announced that an unidentified projectile hit the passenger terminal number 4 of the international airport, which caused a fire.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led military coalition also announced that air defenses intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile around King Khalid International Airport.

MNA/6974830