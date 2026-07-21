Iran warns nuclear safety at risk after US strike

In a letter to Antonio Guterres and the Security Council president, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said the attack occurred at approximately 3:39 a.m. local time on Sunday, when U.S. forces fired multiple missiles at the Karun (Darkhovin) nuclear power plant site under construction in Khuzestan province. The facility is fully covered by IAEA safeguards under Iran's comprehensive safeguards agreement, and all activities there are "exclusively peaceful, fully transparent and in complete conformity" with Iran's NPT obligations, Iravani wrote.

He said the attack was the 18th wave of strikes on Iran's peaceful nuclear sites and facilities under IAEA safeguards since joint U.S.-Israeli aggression began in June 2025. It had been carried out, he said, "due to the inaction and double standards of the Security Council."

The deliberate targeting of a peaceful nuclear facility under IAEA safeguards, following a series of catastrophic U.S. attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure without any military justification, constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions, the IAEA Statute and IAEA General Conference resolutions, the ambassador said.

Iravani noted that the international community has repeatedly affirmed that armed attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities, or threats thereof, are unacceptable under any circumstances. He said the head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran had written to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on July 19 requesting effective measures in response.

Iran asked the Security Council to reaffirm that any attack on peaceful nuclear facilities violates international law, demand that the United States immediately cease all attacks and threats against Iran including against its peaceful nuclear installations, and hold Washington fully accountable under international law for its unlawful acts and all resulting consequences.

MNA