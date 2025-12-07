Iran armed forces at high intelligence, operational readiness

Speaking among IRGC’s DAFOS (Command and Staff University of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army) students on the occasion of the National Student Day, Mousavi called on the armed forces of the country to equip themselves with the preemptive action against any external threats.

Benefited from the world’s most modern and cutting-edge technologies, the revolutionary youth of the country managed to take giant progresses and achievements in various divisions of the armed forces, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Major General Mousavi referred to the developments in the fields of mixed and cognitive warfare, and termed preparation for new wars a strategic necessity.

He then called on the students to study and practice new defense scenarios, so that the armed forces have the ability to take preemptive action against any threat.

Transferring the technical knowhow and experience is of the other important strategic components, he said, adding that the fruitful experiences gained during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), especially during the 12-day Israeli imposed war must be transferred to the new generation.

