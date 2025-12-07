Iran held upper hand over enemy during 12-day war: IRGC spox

Speaking on the occasion of the National Students’ Day at the universities of Urmia and Tabriz on Sunday, he emphasized that Iran held the upper hand in the 12-day war which finally led the aggressors requesting an end to the war.

The spokesman hailed the psychological and social resilience, government resilience, cohesion, unity and amity between government and the armed forces during the 12-day Sacred Defense.

The enemy made its utmost effort and left no stone unturned to drag war into the country through airstrikes but failed to realize its malicious goals, he underlined.

He went on to say that the enemy failed to achieve its political, civilizational, and discursive goals because the armed forces and the Iranian nation truly stood against the enemy with their unity and amity.

The noble nation of Islamic Iran changed the equation of war, he said, adding that 12-day imposed war was an unparalleled phenomenon.

Naeini stressed that the recent conflict “collapsed the backbone of the Zionist regime’s national security doctrine and deterrence strategy.”

“This war was a display of people’s power, strength of Iran’s war command, and the resilience of our armed forces. After the 12-day war, Iran is more stable, more united, and more powerful,” IRGC spokesman noted.

