Putin warns of measures if US testing nuclear weapons

During a meeting with Russia's Security Council on Wednesday, Putin ordered the Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry, intelligence services, and civilian agencies to assess the possibility of restarting nuclear tests and to present proposals for initial steps.

“Russia would be under obligation to take reciprocal measures,” read a transcript of the meeting published by the Kremlin.

“In this regard, I instruct the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry, the special services, and the corresponding civilian agencies to do everything possible to gather additional information on this matter, have it analyzed by the Security Council, and submit coordinated proposals on the possible first steps focusing on preparations for nuclear weapons tests,” Putin said.

His direction was an apparent response to an order by US President Donald Trump on October 30 for Washington to “immediately” resume nuclear testing on an “equal basis” with other nuclear-armed powers, ending the moratorium in place since 1992.

Trump made the decision just days after condemning Moscow for testing its new Burevestnik missile, a nuclear-powered weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

Putin further stressed that Moscow would be “obliged to respond” if Washington or any other signatory to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) carries out a test.

Russia has not conducted a nuclear explosion since the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991, but the Kremlin now suggests it could reconsider that stance if the US moves first.

MNA/PressTV