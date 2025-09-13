  1. World
  2. Europe
Sep 13, 2025, 7:17 PM

Explosion in Spain’s Madrid injuries 21, three seriously

Explosion in Spain’s Madrid injuries 21, three seriously

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – An explosion in a cafe in the Spanish capital Madrid on Saturday injured 21 people, three of them seriously, emergency services said.

The blast happened at 3 p.m. (0100 GMT) in Vallecas, a south-central district of Madrid, according to emergency services, Reuters reported. 

The cause of the explosion was not yet known.

MNA

News ID 236411

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News