Explosion in Spain’s Madrid injuries 21, three seriously

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – An explosion in a cafe in the Spanish capital Madrid on Saturday injured 21 people, three of them seriously, emergency services said.
The blast happened at 3 p.m. (0100 GMT) in Vallecas, a south-central district of Madrid, according to emergency services, Reuters reported.
The cause of the explosion was not yet known.
MNA
