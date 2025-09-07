  1. World
Sep 7, 2025, 3:46 PM

Yemen targets Israeli Ramon Airport with drone

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – Local media in the occupied Palestinian territories reported new attacks on Ramon Airport in Eilat in the south of the occupied territories on Sunday.

According to the Palestinian Shahab News Agency citing Israeli media outlets as reporting that a Yemeni drone attacked on Ramon Airport in the Negev desert in the south of  the occupied territories on Sunday. 

Israeli users posted images of smoke rising from the airport after the Yemeni drone attack.\

Some Israeli sources reported that a number of people were injured in a Yemeni drone attack on Ramon Airport.

Israeli Channel 14  reported that the regime's firefighters were dispatched to Ramon Airport in the south of the occupied territories.

The Israeli air force spokesman also announced the suspension of flights to this airport.

Israeli media, citing a military source, announced that a Yemeni drone targeted the passenger terminal of Ramon Airport in the south of the occupied territories.

These sources reported that two people were injured in the drone attack.

Israel Hayom reported: The passenger terminal of Ramon Airport was targeted.

