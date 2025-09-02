Yemeni armed forces issue statement on anti-Israeli ops.

"We carried out four military operations with four drones against Israeli regime targets," said the Yemeni military spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree in a statement on Monday.

"We targeted the enemy’s Joint Staff building in occupied Jaffa (Tel Aviv) with a Samad 4 drone," Saree said.

"We targeted the Hadera Power Plant, Al-Lad Airport (Ben Gurion) in Jaffa (Tel Aviv) and the port of Ashdod in occupied Palestine with three drones," he added.

"The drone operation successfully achieved its objectives, by the grace of God," he continued.

We targeted the ship (MSC ABY) in the northern Red Sea for violating the ban on entering the ports of occupied Palestine and its links to the Israeli regime," the spokesman added.

"We targeted this ship with two drones and a cruise missile, which, by the grace of God, hit the target precisely," Saree stressed.

Saree emphasized in the end that "the operations to help our brothers in Gaza will continue until the attacks against them stop and the siege on Gaza is lifted."

